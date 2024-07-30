NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $5.77 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.77 billion and approximately $165.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00007838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,953,503 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,937,495 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,862,644 with 1,106,768,931 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.33472061 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 428 active market(s) with $218,720,089.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.