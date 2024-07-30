NCS Multistage (NCSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

