National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Update

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

