National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.90

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 167072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

