Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.97

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Nano has a market capitalization of $129.00 million and $2.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,292.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00666902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00110457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00034239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00240941 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00079151 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

