Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.53. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 254,289 shares changing hands.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
