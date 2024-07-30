Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Mynaric Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of MYNA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.58.
