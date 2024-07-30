MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. MVB Financial has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MVBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group cut MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MVBF

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.