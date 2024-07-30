MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

NASDAQ MSAI remained flat at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. MultiSensor AI has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that MultiSensor AI will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the first quarter worth $1,006,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

See Also

