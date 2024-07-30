Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Update

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,948. Mplx has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.