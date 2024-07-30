Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,211,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,914,000 after buying an additional 303,031 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,279 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $125.88. 120,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.