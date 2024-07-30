Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $8.98 on Tuesday, hitting $585.83. 37,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.26 and its 200 day moving average is $565.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.91.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.