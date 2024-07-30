Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 75,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,271. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DV

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.