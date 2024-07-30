Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE FN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.86. 18,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.85. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $266.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.96.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
