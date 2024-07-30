Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ResMed by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.20.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average is $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.