Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

