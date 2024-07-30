Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $138.89. 13,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.