Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.