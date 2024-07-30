Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,787,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,787,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock remained flat at $14.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 114,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

