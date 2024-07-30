Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.03. 29,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,792. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.