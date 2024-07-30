Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,100 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vuzix by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 130,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 65,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,777. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 502.48% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

