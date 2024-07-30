Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,248 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after buying an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

MODG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 182,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,183. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

