Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,883 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. 76,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

