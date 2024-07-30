Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
