Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

MSGM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,344. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.