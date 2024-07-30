Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

