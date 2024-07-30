Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $459.05

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $459.05 and last traded at $458.61, with a volume of 691722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after buying an additional 1,303,434 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $141,336,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after buying an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.