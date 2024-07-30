Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 155,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLUE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLUE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. 136,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,302. The stock has a market cap of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

