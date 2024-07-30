Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,277. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

