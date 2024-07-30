Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Mondelez International stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. 7,696,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mondelez International
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.