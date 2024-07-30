Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. 7,696,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

