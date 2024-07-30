Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.0 days.
Molecular Partners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
