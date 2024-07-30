Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 140,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

