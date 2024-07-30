MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 7,315,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,018,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

