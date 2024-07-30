MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY24 guidance at $6.12-6.23 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.