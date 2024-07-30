MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

CIF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 49,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,453. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.