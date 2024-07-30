MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $47.31 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $47.31 or 0.00071761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $269.00 million and $7.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.64954802 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $10,522,303.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

