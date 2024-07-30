Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Metal has a total market cap of $74.84 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.