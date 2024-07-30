Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.83.
A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Meritage Homes
Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
NYSE:MTH opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $205.20.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
