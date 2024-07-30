Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 13.9 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 164,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBIN

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.