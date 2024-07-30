Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 13.9 %
Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 164,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $53.27.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
