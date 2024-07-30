McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in McKesson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $606.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $583.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

