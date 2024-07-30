McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,629 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $45,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,042,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,950,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,329,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.