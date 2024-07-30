McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Update

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. 136,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $89.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

