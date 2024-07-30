Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.06

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.06 and last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 6405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.09.

A number of analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $8,447,299. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

