Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 1.3%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $447.16 and last traded at $446.94. 457,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,475,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,651,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,013,698,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,651,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,013,698,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,758,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

