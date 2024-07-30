Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $88.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

