Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $64.48. 8,620,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,594,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.