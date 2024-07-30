Marriott International (MAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $238.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.05. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.59.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

