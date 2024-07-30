Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Markel Group stock traded up $23.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,648.34. 1,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,585.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,525.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.