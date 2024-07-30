ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of ManpowerGroup worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,006. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

