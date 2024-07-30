Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

MAJE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 232 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The firm has a market cap of £122.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.39 and a beta of 0.88. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 179 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 254 ($3.27).

Insider Transactions at Majedie Investments

In related news, insider Heinrich Merz bought 41,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,812.56 ($128,392.80). In related news, insider Heinrich Merz bought 41,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,812.56 ($128,392.80). Also, insider J M. William Barlow sold 750,000 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.09), for a total value of £1,800,000 ($2,315,410.34). Corporate insiders own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

