Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

